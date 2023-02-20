Health Department gives Permission to Reopen Hostels of City Group of Institutions

Mangaluru: The Health department after giving permission, to the City Group of Institutions, having Nursing Institutions in Shakthinagar, Mangaluru has reopened its hostels, almost 12 days since the incident of food poisoning was reported. It may be recalled that as many as 231 students from three hostels allegedly suffered food poisoning on 6 and 7 February 2023. After the students showed some symptoms they were all admitted and treated in about seven hospitals in the city.

Speaking to the media, Ms Shanthi Lobo, the principal of City College of Nursing, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru said, ” The hostels were reopened on Saturday 18 February evening. Water contamination is suspected to be the reason for food poisoning. As of now all water storage facilities, sumps, and tanks have been cleaned, and wells have been chlorinated. Existing water filters were serviced and an additional five filters have been installed. As directed by the health authorities, all measures have been taken”.

“A meeting with the parents of students who have exams this week was held and parents were briefed about the measures taken. The hostel has been reopened for those who have exams. The rest of the students will report on Wednesday, 22 February. Students staying in the girls’ hostel and appearing for the RGUHS examination scheduled for 22 February, many have already reported to the hostel on 19 February. Other batches of students can report to the hostel on February 22. Regular classes will begin on 23 February” added Ms Lobo.

Permission to reopen the hostels was given after District surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh and the principal of the district training institute Dr Ashok H inspected the premises. Speaking to the media Dr Jagadeesh said “Only after holding an inspection and getting water samples tested were the hostels allowed to reopen. The hostels have been told to take all necessary measures and ensure that such an incident is not reported again. All water sources have been cleaned. However, reports of the food samples are awaited,”

