Health Minister Dr Sudhakar to Inaugurate Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology on June 11

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar to Inaugurate Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, supported by Tata Trusts, a comprehensive cancer care centre at Deralakatte, Mangaluru on June 11.

Mangaluru: Cancer is no longer an uncommon word it has taken the place of the second largest killer disease in India. The number of people affected by this disease is ever increasing. It has made its way into people’s lives no matter what their financial status, religion, urban or rural, affecting them emotionally and financially. The more disturbing aspect is the challenges for the families in getting proper treatment, support for early detection and prevention, the suffering, and not getting an honourable end-stage journey. Various initiatives have been undertaken across the country in terms of creating awareness about the disease, prevention and early diagnosis, and treatment which includes advanced treatment measures. Tata Trusts have been doing pioneering work in cancer care for many decades now. Their efforts in supporting and capacity building in the fight against cancer across the country have been immense. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) through its constituent hospital, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital has been serving cancer patients for the last decade at very affordable costs, with its expert team and highly advanced equipment. The establishment of the Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, supported by Tata Trusts is a new milestone achieved by the University. The institute will make quality cancer treatment and care available for the people of the region.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), established in the year 2008 by the Islamic Academy of Education Charitable Trust, sprawling across 35 acres of lush green campus at Deralakatte, Mangalore, Dakshina Kannada District, India, has completed over two decades of commitment in the field of higher education. The university has 10 constituent colleges with over 8000 students and 3500 staff members. The university is accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ Grade. One of the constituent units, Yenepoya Medical College with 1100 bedded hospital has a Cancer Centre attached to it, functioning since January 2016. The Cancer Centre is a 120 beds ward.

It offers Community Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Haematol Oncology, Onco-pathology and Palliative Care.

For the past six years, the cancer centre has been involved in the screening, early detection and management of cancer patients. High-end treatment facilities such as robotic surgery is offered to all deserving patients and 90% of them belong to Below Poverty Line category. We also have Bone Marrow Transplant facility since 2018. We are the first to establish such a facility in the coastal Karnataka offering our services to the needy.

The University also runs a Mobile Wellness Clinic focusing on the early detection of non-communicable diseases including cancer with the support of Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Mangalore.

The University wanted to upgrade the treatment facility with the addition of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine departments. Tata Trusts has supported the Institute with a ‘one-time ‘grant-in-aid in establishing a Comprehensive Cancer Care Center in the Medical College Hospital at our University campus at Deralakatte. The building has six floors with a built-in area of about 36,000 sq. ft. The Center houses two Radiotherapy bunkers and one Brachytherapy bunker. A TrueBeam radiotherapy machine which can offer a more targeted and precise approach to cancer and minimize damage to healthy tissues resulting in fewer complications and time saving and a brachytherapy machine with necessary accessories have been installed and commissioned. The perfect pitch 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) couch enables a high degree of accuracy in advanced radiation treatments. The building also has a separate Nuclear Medicine facility including PET CT Scanner, often considered the one-stop solution for cancer imaging with an all-body evaluation and Radio Isotope therapy. In addition, a 10 bedded Day Care facility for administering chemotherapy has been established. The whole project has been executed by Tata Trusts through Alamelu Charitable Foundation.

The centre will serve the patients with swift and precise treatment at affordable costs by a team of internationally trained oncologists.

The said facility “ZULEKHA YENEPOYA INSTITUTE OF ONCOLOGY SUPPORTED BY TATA TRUSTS” will be officially inaugurated on

Saturday the 11th June 2022 at 3.00 pm, by Dr K Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Govt. of Karnataka and Srinath N, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Trusts Mumbai, will be inaugurating the facility and dedicate it to the public.

Drifting into financial, mental and physical difficulties during the treatment is a common concern in cancer care, when a caring and the empathetic team comes together to minimize the manly possibly troubles of a cancer patient, it can make a huge difference in the quality of life of the patient as well as near and dear ones. The whole objective of the collaboration is the return on investment (return of quality man life hours) of the pre-illness stage, will be served.

We solicit your support and prayers in this endeavour by reaching out this information to all. We can be reached out through oncocenter@yenepoya.edu.in/0824 2246000.

About Tata Trusts: Since its inception in 1892, Tata Trusts, India’s oldest philanthropic organisation, has played a pioneering role in bringing about an enduring difference in the lives of the communities it serves. Guided by the principles and the vision of proactive philanthropy of the Founder, Jamsetji Tata, the Trusts’ purpose is to catalyse development in the areas of health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, livelihood, digital transformation, migration and urban habitat, social justice and inclusion, environment and energy, skill development, sports, and arts and culture. The Trusts’ programmes, achieved through direct implementation, partnerships and grant making, are marked by innovations relevant to the country. For more information, please visit http://tatatrusts.org/