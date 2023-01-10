Health system in UP has collapsed: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the health system in Uttar Pradesh had completely collapsed due to lack of administrative control of the BJP government at a time when the state was in the grip of severe cold.



Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the health system in Uttar Pradesh had completely collapsed due to lack of administrative control of the BJP government at a time when the state was in the grip of severe cold.

Akhilesh said in a statement that hospitals were no longer providing treatment but only giving consultation.

The SP National Spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary, said,”People are fed up with this sick system. Hundreds of people have lost their lives.”

He alleged that the poor were on the streets and there was no arrangement for distribution of blankets. He also alleged that the state government was busy making “false claims and propaganda”.

The SP spokesman added that the hospitals in Gorakhpur were in a dilapidated condition. The news of hundreds of deaths in Kanpur in a week was heart-wrenching.

The condition of other districts was also bad, the SP alleged.

In the district hospital of Siddharth Nagar, patients were facing problem in getting ultrasound done.

On an average, out of 100 patients, the doctor conducted ultrasound of only 30 patients in a day, the SP alleged.

There was a crisis of treatment in the hospitals of Lucknow as well, it alleged.

“The healthcare system has completely collapsed in the state and the BJP leaders are busy blowing their trumpet on the investor’s summit, completely ignoring the plight of the poor.”