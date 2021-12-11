‘Health Technology Assessment bridging gap between researchers, real world’



New Delhi: The Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is bridging the gap between the researchers and the real world, Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday while addressing the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment.

Underlining the role of International Symposium, Pawar in her address said that it has provided a platform to discuss the global best practices in HTA, development of a sustainable model of evidence-based decision making through HTA institutionalisation in India in order to achieve universal health coverage.

The ‘International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment’ was organised on the theme of “Translating Knowledge and Best Practices into Policy for Evidence Informed Decision making in Healthcare Sector for Universal Health Coverage” by the Health Ministry in collaboration with International Decision Support Initiative.

Pawar also released a video on “The Power of HTA” and two books — “Policy Briefs” and “Development of Health-Related Quality of Life Value Sets (EQ-5D-5L) for India”.

Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog said that HTA is the pillar for policy formation. However, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Secretary-DHR and DG, ICMR, stressed on the need for institutionalising HTA in the country.