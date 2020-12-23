Spread the love



















‘Healthy & Clean Mangaluru-Objective & plan of Action’- Ramakrishna Mission Asks Your Suggestions

Mangaluru: As you are all aware, Ramakrishna Mission has undertaken several initiatives like Swacchata ABhiyan to awaken the spirit of cleanliness and hygiene among the public for the last five years. In response to the request from Hon. Prime Minister Ramakrishna Mission Mangaluru along with hundreds of NGOs and social service activists and thousands of volunteers steered the Swacchata ABhiyan in Mangaluru with dedication and commitment. The Abhiyan was concluded in October 2019 after which some leading volunteers of the Abhiyan initiated a start up through which various modules are being worked out to solve the garbage menace.

While the Swacchata Abhiyan was nearing end in 2019 many volunteers and eminent citizens of Mangaluru had opined that the Abhiyan has to be continued for a few more years and were urging to plan a future course of action. Our efforts in chalking out a plan in this regard was hampered with the Covid Pandemic. Hence now we wish to bring together several eminent citizens whose only concern is the betterment of Mangaluru and its surroundings under one roof and chalk out the future of Swacchata Abhiyan. Representatives from about 150 service organizations will also be invited to this meet scheduled to be held at Ramakrishna Mission on 10th January 2021

Healthy & Clean Mangaluru – Objective & plan of Action:

Swacchata Abhiyan initiated by our Ashrama Is known for its dedication and commitment irrespective of religion, caste, creed or colour. Public at various points of time have given our Ashram their valuable feedback and guidance through letters or orally. Hence we seize this opportunity to invite feedback, suggestions from all the concerned social service groups, NGOs, eminent and responsible citizens. They can send in their suggestions through Email (mangaloremath@gmail.com) or letters addressed to “Convener, Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan, Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaladevi, Mangalore” within 5th January 2021. Selected suggestions and feedback will be shared in the meeting being held on 10th January 2021.

For more details, please contact Swami Ekagamyanandaji, convener, Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan at 9448353162

Report submitted by Swami Chidambarananda – (Chief Convener, Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan