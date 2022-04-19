HEALTHY LIFESTYLE FOR A HEALTHY LIVER



MANGALURU: A healthy lifestyle for a healthy Liver is the largest solid organ in the body weighing around 1.5 kgs and performs nearly 500 vital functions which are required for survival. Some of the important functions of the liver are clearing the blood of alcohols and other toxins, drug metabolism, regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, synthesis of essential nutrients for the body, production of blood clotting proteins, storage of vitamins etc.

Liver diseases account for approximately 2 million deaths per year worldwide and India contributes to 18.5% of these deaths. Liver diseases are known to affect everyone in 5 Indians. However, most of the causes of liver diseases are preventable by following a healthy lifestyle.

Limit your alcohol intake: Alcohol is the leading cause of liver diseases worldwide. Excessive regular alcohol intake (120 ml of hard liquor for men and 60 ml for women) damages liver cells which can lead to swelling and scarring(cirrhosis) of the liver.

Vaccinations: Vaccinations are now available which can effectively protect against hepatitis B and Hepatitis A

Safe sex practices: Having a sexual relationship with a single partner/ use condoms can prevent the transmission of Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B

Regular exercise: At least 30 minutes of aerobic exercise daily such as a brisk walk can protect u from fatty liver

Healthy and Balanced diet: Avoid fatty foods and eat food rich in fibre. Reduce fried food, red meat and processed/junk food in your diet. Avoid high-calorie meals(pizzas/burgers) refined carbohydrates (Maida, white bread, white rice/pasta noodles) and sugars. Increase fibre rich food in your diets such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Fish and white meat(chicken) should be preferred over red meat (Mutton, Beef and Pork).

Take care of your body weight: Being overweight or accumulation of fat around your tummy and waist is a risk for fatty liver disease. Keep your weight under control through diet and exercises. Try to maintain BMI between18.5 and 22.9 kg/m2

Avoid dietary supplements/traditional medicines: Some of the non-prescription traditional medicines and dietary supplements which are available over the counter can contain heavy metals, toxins etc which can damage the liver. There has not been much evidence or research on these medicines and can potentially damage your liver. Consult your doctor before starting on such medications.

Get Medical care: As liver diseases are known to be silent in the early and reversible stages consult your doctor regularly to screen yourself for fatty liver, Diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension, hepatitis B, hepatitis C virus etc. and start treatment for the same as appropriate. Good control of diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol with diet, exercise and medications is important in prevention and treatment of fatty liver disease.

Personal hygiene: washing your hands after bathroom usage, before preparing food or eating food, consuming cooked/heated food and drinking boiled water etc. can protect you from hepatitis A and E. Avoid sharing razor, needles, toothbrushes, nail clippers etc. to protect yourself from hepatitis B and C.

Stop smoking: Smoking is known to accelerate liver diseases and promote the development of liver cancers

AUTHOR :

Article by Dr Anurag Shetty, Consultant Gastroenterology, KMC hospital, Mangaluru, to mark NATIONAL LIVER DAY which is observed on every 19 April, to spread awareness about liver related disease. The liver is the second largest and the most complex organ in the body, with the exception of the brain. It is a key player in your body’s digestive system.