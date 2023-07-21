Healthy Smiles- National Service SchemeUnit-1, Yenepoya Dental College, Annual Special Camp Program

The National Service Scheme Unit -1 Organised the Annual Special Camp Program “Healthy Smiles”- An School Oral Health Program at the Red Camels School on July 19.

The Chief Guest Mr Eshwar, BEO, Mangalore South, stressed the importance of oral health and stressed the importance of regular checkups. Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean Yenepoya Dental College, emphasized the importance of regular check-ups and also frequent visits to the dentist for good oral health.

Dr Ashwini Shetty, NSS Program Coordinator, Yenepoya Deemed to be University advised all the children to take care of their teeth. Dr Imran Pasha M, NSS Program Officer, briefed on the Healthy Smiles School Oral Health program which includes oral health awareness, a toothbrushing demonstration program with pit and fissure application, topical Fluoride application and restorative procedures.

The team of the NSS Volunteers of the YDC Conducted a Quiz and distributed Certificates of Participation and Prizes to the winners. All the Camp Participants were given a pen and Pencil as part of the activities. The students were given the blanket referral card for further treatments, which is to be returned to the school teachers for further assessments.

A total of 272 school children from the UKG to 10th Standard were given oral health treatment and will be on a regular follow-up by the NSS Team Volunteers of the Yenepoya Dental College. A total of 29 students were given oral prophylaxis, 15 fluoride application, 16 sealant application and 22 glass ionomer restorations.

The Department of Public Health Dentistry, Pedodontics, Orthodontics, Oral Pathology and Prosthodontics extended their support for the program. Mr Mohammed Nawaz, Chairman of Redcarmels Group of Institutions, Mr Bharath PRO Yenepoya Dental College, Dr Praveena N, and Dr Lydia postgraduate Students of the Department of Public Health Dentistry were also Present for the program.

