Hearing Camp at Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing 1st – 6th March 2021

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing will be organizing a Free Speech and Hearing Camp in observance of “World Hearing Day” from 1st to 6th March, 2021. The highlights of the camp will be:

1. Free Registration

2. Free Hearing assessment

3. Free hearing aid trial

4. Troubleshooting of hearing aids

5. Providing hearing aids at concessional rates

Hearing impairment is a condition in which you find difficulty in hearing sounds. It can be temporary or be permanent. The amount of loss can vary from being hard of hearing to complete deafness. Hearing impairments can occur in anyone. It may be the result of a particular circumstance, or a combination of causes:

· An individual may be born with them.

· It may develop over the course of time.

· It may be caused due to any disease or illness or medication complication.

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions in its motto, Heal and Comfort, has been a front runner in the health care sector with 140 years of service. The Department of Speech and Hearing (FMCOSH) began in the year 2007 and provides courses in Bachelors in Speech and Hearing (BASLP) and Masters in Audiology (MSc. Aud.) and Masters in Speech Language Pathology (MSc. SLP) affiliated to Mangalore University and recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

All the clinical assessment and treatment will be provided by an expert professional. The timings during the camp will be from 9:00am – 12:30pm (Morning session) and 1:30pm – 4:00pm (Post Noon Session). Individuals registering for the camp will be provided a Father Muller Health Card free of charge. The Health Card comes with various benefits which can be availed for Consultation, Diagnostic Services, Lab Services, and Medicines.

All the registration process will be done only through the phone call. Kindly call and register your appointment on – 08242238295.



