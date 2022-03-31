Heat wave likely to continue in central, west India for next 4-5 days



New Delhi: Even as Delhi-NCR continued to witness maximum temperatures hovering between 39-41.2 degrees Celsius while Chandrapur in Maharashtra topped with maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the heat wave spell is likely to continue over Central and West India during next 4-5 days.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, and predicted maximum temperature to be 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday both. In similar range, Palam Observatory recorded maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road (40.1), Ridge (40.9), Ayanagar (40.3), Jafarpur (40.0), Najafgarh (40.6), Narela (41.7), Pitampura (41.4), Sports Complex, Dwarka (41.5) and Mayur Vihar recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius while Gurgaon (40.8), Noida (39.4) too, saw maximum temperature in the similar range.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in most parts of West Rajasthan, in many parts of Himachal Pradesh and in some parts of Haryana while heat wave conditions were observed in some parts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets of Jammu Division and Uttar Pradesh.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature across India at 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Akola (Maharashtra) at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Multiple places across India that recorded temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius: Gujarat — Rajkot (41.3), Amreli (41.5), Bhuj (41.8) and Surendra Nagar (41.3); Maharashtra — Amaravati (41.8), Washim (42.5), Wardha (42.8), Nagpur (42.1), Brahmapuri (41.8) and Gondia (41.5), Malegaon (41.0), Solapur (42.8); Rajasthan — Ganganagar (41.3), Churu (43), Bikaner (42.5), Jaisalmer (41.8), Barmer (42.7), Jodhpur (41.2), Pilani (42.8) and Kota (41.6); Madhya Pradesh – Ratlam (41.8), Gwalior (41.7), Rajgarh (42.0), Khandwa (42.1), Khargone (42.4), Dhar (41.2), Khajuraho (42.4), Damoh (41.8) and Satna (41.2) degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most parts are very likely to continue over in many parts on March 31 and in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh on March 31. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana & Delhi on March 31.

“It is likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas during April 1-3 with heat wave conditions in some pockets over these areas during the same period,” the IMD forecast added.