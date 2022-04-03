Heat wave to severe heat wave prevails in many states



New Delhi: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed over most parts of west Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi while heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Barmer in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.6 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

The IMD has predicted isolated heat wave conditions likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Vidarbha and Gujarat on Sunday; over Jharkhand till April 4 and over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for next five days.

However, rainfall or thundershowers were observed at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD forecast also warned of widespread or heavy rainfall over these regions for next five days.