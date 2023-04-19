Heavy Metal band ‘Metallica’ releases first album since 2016 – ’72 Seasons’

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and ‘Nothing Else Matters’. The new album is titled ’72 Seasons’.

Mumbai: Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and ‘Nothing Else Matters’. The new album is titled ’72 Seasons’.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track ’72 Seasons’ is the heavy metal band’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos.

’72 Seasons’ has been released under the home label of Metallica – Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as ‘If Darkness Had a Son’, ‘Screaming Suicide’ and first single ‘Lux Aterna’.

The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.

Like this: Like Loading...