Heavy Rain Batters Udupi district, DC Kurma Rao Visits Flood Affected Areas

Udupi: Heavy rain battered Udupi district on July 6 creating traffic snarls and artificial flooding in low-lying areas of the city, affecting normal life.

Thenkapete, Matadabeettu, Kodavoor, Kodankoor, Bailkere, Kalsana and other places experienced artificial floods. Many families in Kalasnka, Matadabettu, and Nittur have been evacuated by the police and fire department personnel. Udupi DC Kurma Rao M visited the flooded areas and inspected the situation.

Several houses have collapsed and trees uprooted in the district with normal life coming to a standstill. The Swarna, Seetha, Puttige, and Madisalu, rivers are in spate in the district.

Speaking to media persons DC Kurma Rao said that the fire service personnel, coast guards and residents are engaged in shifting the flood-affected people to safer locations since morning. The NDRF and SDRF teams have been already kept ready in Mangaluru to face any situation.

The district minister in charge Laxmi Hebbalkar is in contact with the district administration. The district control room is in service 24×7 and the public can contact the control room anytime in emergencies.

Meanwhile, the District minister in charge Laxmi Hebblkar told media persons that she would leave to Udupi from Bengaluru on Friday after finishing the Budget session and visit rain-affected areas of the district. She will hold a meeting with all the officials and suggest to take appropriate action. Two people have died due to heavy rains. The Minister has instructed the concerned authorities to provide compensation within 24 hours.

Like this: Like Loading...