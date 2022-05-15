Heavy rain in Kerala, Orange alert in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continue to lash the state on Sunday also with the state government declaring an Orange alert for six districts.

The orange alert is for the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam.

A yellow alert is issued for 11 districts of the state following rains.

The state revenue department has opened a 24-hour control room at Thiruvananthapuram.

Instructions have been given to fishermen not to venture into the sea following heavy rain and weather forecast of more rain in the coming days in the state. It is to be noted that the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala till May 17.

Relief camps have already been opened in many districts and the state. Chief secretary, V.P. Joy has directed all the district collectors to be on high alert. The district collectors and the district superintendents of police have been put on alert to take all necessary precautions given the possibility of more rains in the state in the coming days.

The state disaster management authority has also sounded all the district disaster management units to be on alert and to prepare themselves with all the necessary materials to be on toes keeping in mind the possibility of any eventuality.

Trained volunteers in disaster management have also been sounded to be ready.

Health department has also issued an advisory on the possibility of spreading rain-related diseases, including contagious diseases.

Meanwhile, three fishermen — Mohammed Haneefa, Mira Saheb, and Anwar — who was missing from Thiruvananthapuram have been spotted at Thengapattinam in Tamil Nadu. Relatives of the three fishermen, who went to sea on Friday, told the mediapersons that they are safe and in Thengapattinam.