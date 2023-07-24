Heavy Rain in Udupi: DC Vidya Kumar Declares Holiday for Schools and PU Colleges

Udupi: The deputy commissioner of Udupi district Vidya Kumari has declared holidays for the Anganwadi, schools and PU colleges in the district on Tuesday, July 25, since the red alert has been issued by the weather department.

The decision comes as coastal Karnataka, including districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, continue to witness record-breaking downpours over the past few days. The red alert issued by the meteorological department has raised concerns about potential flooding and safety hazards in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...