Heavy Rain Predicted in DK, DC Declares HOLIDAY for Schools and Colleges on July 5

Mangaluru: With the India Meteorological Department declaring Red Alert in the district, the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday, July 5.

DC Mullai Mugilan had also declared a holiday on July 4 following heavy rains resulting in flooding of streets at various places in the City.

According to a forecast by the meteorological department, there will be heavy rainfall in the Dakshina Kannada district and coastal areas on July 4 and 5. Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the Deputy Commissioner has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on July 5.

Fishermen have also been warned not to venture into the sea as there will be heavy rain with winds. The DC has also requested tourists not to visit the beaches on these days.

