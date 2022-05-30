Heavy rain, squally winds lead to traffic snarls in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR region was hit by heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday evening bringing traffic to a standstill and causing power outages at several places.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms uprooted many trees in central Delhi, damaging houses and cars. The fallen trees on the roads and water-logging in the low lying areas led to traffic jams in central Delhi. The heavy rain and thunderstorm also toppled the canopy at Vijay Chowk.

Several flights were also affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Reportedly, several passenger planes were circling over the national capital’s airport waiting for the bad weather to clear.

However, the heavy rainfall also brought much needed relief to the residents from scorching heat. Power blackouts were also reported in several parts of the national capital region.

