Heavy rain to lash B’luru till Sep 12, yellow alert in 8 districts: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall across Karnataka, including Bengaluru till September 12. Yellow alert has been issued in coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.



North Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and hilly district of Kodagu have also been issued yellow alerts.

South interior districts of Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Ballary, Vijayanagar, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagar, Shivamogga and Tumakuru will receive good rainfall.

The north interior Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts will receive scanty rainfall. Rain with lightning and thunder is likely to be witnessed in coastal Karnataka and north interior districts.

State capital Bengaluru resembled a hill station in the morning as cloudy atmosphere and drizzles were felt across the city. Due to rain the arterial Bengaluru-Bannerghatta Road was inundated causing severe inconvenience to vehicle riders. Some of the major IT companies are located on Bannerghatta Road and the prestigious Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru is also located on this stretch of the road.

