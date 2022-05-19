Heavy Rain: Udupi DC Kurma Rao declares Holiday for Schools and Colleges On May 20

Udupi: The Udupi deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M has declared a holiday on May 20 for all schools and PU Colleges due to heavy rains.

In the light of incessant rains across the district for three days, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has declared a holiday for all schools and PU Colleges on May 20.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds in the district on May 20.