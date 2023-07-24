Heavy Rain: Udupi DC Vidya Kumari prohibits Clicking Pictures on Tourist Spots

Udupi: After the falling of a 23-year-old youth from Bhadravathi at the Arasina Gundi Falls near Kollur, Udupi DC Vidya Kumari has issued an order banning the clicking of photos and videos at tourist spots during the time of heavy rains.

In the order, DC Vidya Kumari has stated that Several rivers in the Udupi district are flowing close to the danger mark as the threat of flood looms large over low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall and a red alert for Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, the public and tourists coming to the district are requested not to visit the beaches, rivers and waterfalls. The DC has also prohibited clicking Photos and videos at these places.

Three persons lost their lives in the last 24 hours

A 23-year-old youth was washed away at Arashinagundi Falls near Kollur in the Udupi district on Sunday evening. The scene of the young man drowning in gushing waters was captured on the phone by his friend. The youth who drowned has been identified as Sharath Kumar (23) from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. Sharath had arrived in Kollur with his friend Gururaj. They trekked for about 6 km to the waterfall. The Forest Department does not allow trekking during this time. The duo had reached the waterfall without permission.

The video shows the man standing on a rock and looking at the waterfall while his friend was recording it on his phone. Sharath slipped as tried to move a little bit, tumbling and falling into the ferocious river at the foot of the fall. He soon disappeared into the gushing stream. The victim had come to Kollur with his friends by car to see the waterfall. Sharath was also reportedly performing for a social media video with his friend shooting from a distance.

Kollur Police Sub Inspector Jayalakshmi and staff visited the site as soon as the incident was reported. A complaint is registered at the Kollur police station. Sharath’s family members arrived in Kollur on July 24. Diving expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe is assisting the fire and emergency services department personnel in tracing the body.

Gokuldas Prabhu, 53 of Halladi-Harkadi village in Kundapur taluk, slipped into a rivulet at Karkunje in Brahmavar taluk. He died on Monday, July 24, according to the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner.

A 13-year-old girl, Rachana, slipped into the Gangadabailu rivulet at Shedimane, under the Amasebailu police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday, July 23. She was washed away at about 11 a.m. Her body was found at Mundubailu at about 2 p.m. Rachana slipped into the rivulet while tending cattle with her grandmother, police said.

Heavy rains across Coastal Karnataka are likely to continue for the next few days and the water level is already increasing in many of the reservoirs. The IMD has already issued a Red alert in coastal Karnataka and a holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Udupi District. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, till Tuesday, July 25 morning.

