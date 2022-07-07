Heavy Rainfall Cause Damages to Homes, Property & Loss Could be in Crores. According to the weatherman, high waves in the range of 3.5 meters to 4.8 meters are predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till 11.30 p.m. TODAY July 7.

Mangaluru: For the last few days in Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru the continuous rainfall has caused a huge loss to homes, property and roads/bridges. Issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka districts on July 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is likely to be extremely heavy rainfall ranging above 204.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Locally in Bajjodi, due to collapse of a retaining wall, water gushed into the house of Moras Family, resulting in huge losses. (WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW)

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), high waves in the range of 3.5 meters to 4.8 meters are predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till 11.30 p.m. on July 7. The wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The IMD said that on July 8 and July 9, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert) ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated places in the coastal districts. It said that the coastal districts are likely to get heavy rain (yellow alert) ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm at isolated places on July 10 and 11. The department said that there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert) ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated places in the coastal districts on Friday and Saturday.

For the last three days, Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have announced that holidays for all educational institutions in the two districts will most probably continue further, in view of the red alert issued by the State government in the coastal districts. The educational institutions in the two districts have remained closed since Tuesday due to heavy rain. It said that the coastal districts are likely to get heavy rain (yellow alert) ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm at isolated places on Sunday and Monday next.

Compound Wall of Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE) Collapses Burying Three Cars

After the compound wall Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering in Badaga Mijar, Near Moodbidri collapsed resulting in burying three cars under the debris. Luckily no one was walking in that path, even though a large number of students had co0me for NEET exams. Everyone was surprised that such a strong wall built by the institution could collapse due to heavy rain flooding. Luckily no lives were lost. Debris fallen on the highway passing by the institution has been cleared. (WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW)

Three Persons Dead, One Survived after Trapped Under Mud in Bantwal

In an unfortunate turn of events, the landslide at Panjikallu village, Bantwal taluk, about 30km had resulted in the death of three persons, after four labourers got trapped under the mud on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 7pm.

Though three persons, labourers from Kerala, had been rescued and were shifted to the hospital, two of them succumbed at the hospital due to complications. The deceased have been identified as Biju from Palakkad, 45, Santhosh from Alappuzha, 46, and Babu from Kottayam, 46. The lone survivor in this tragedy, Johny from Kannur, 44, is recuperating at the hospital.

The rubber tapping labourers from Kerala got buried under a pile of mud as a hill collapsed on the shed where they were residing on Wednesday night. Excavators were pressed into service to clear the pile of mud and three persons were removed from under the mud, after a three hour operation. Fire department personnel, Bantwal town police and rural stations and locals put in their efforts to rescue the victims. District in-charge minister Sunil Kumar and Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, visited the site on Thursday.