Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Rescue Operations Underway in Byndoor

Udupi/Kundapur: Heavy rains poured across the Udupi district, affecting normal life. Villagers in low-lying areas are worried about the impact of rain. The people of Udupi and Byndoor have been terribly affected by it.

Heavy rains have been lashing the district for three days. They have inundated several low-lying areas and damaged houses and other buildings, causing huge losses and disconnecting road connectivity in several parts of Byndoor and Kundapur.

Meanwhile, sea erosion has further intensified in Maravanthe village with many coconut trees, fishing equipment, fishing sheds and protection wall boulders being swept away. On the other hand, the sea continued to remain rough and fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea for fishing.

Floodwaters of the swollen Souparnika river inundated thousands of acres of agricultural fields in Navunda, Badakere, Maravanthe, Chikkalli, Padukone and surrounding areas.

A few families had to evacuate since the cities were getting flooded. However, NDRF has been able to successfully rescue those who had been stuck due to the floods.

Paddy fields in Salbuda, Kucchur and Hebri were flooded with water from nearby streams even as transplanted paddy fields were submerged in floodwaters causing extensive damage.

Artificial flood has inundated houses in Majoor, Uliyaru, Karandadi and Mallar residential areas. Measures have been taken to shift the affected people to safer locations.