Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging, traffic jams in Delhi



New Delhi: The overnight rains in several parts of the capital city resulted into waterlogging and traffic snarls on Sunday morning. The minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s normal, said a meteorological department official.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. was 92 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the city received 9.2 mm rainfall, they said.

The waterlogging was reported from the usual areas like Pragati Maidan, ITO, Kashmiri Gate and Minto Bridge and others in the city, so were traffic snarls. The traffic movement was interrupted for a while.

The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

