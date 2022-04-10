Heavy rainfall spell to continue over Assam-Meghalaya



New Delhi: The heavy rainfall spells that have pounded several areas in northeastern India are likely to continue over Assam and Meghalaya during next five days with Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu too likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Scores of places across northeast Indian states have been receiving very heavy rainfall for almost a week now while Tamil Nadu and Kerala have received rainfall in varied measures over the last two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya and isolated/scattered rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 & 13, over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on April 10, over Assam and Meghalaya on April 12, while isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam-Meghalaya on April 10 and 11.

“Under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south peninsular India, heavy rainfall likely over Kerala on April 10 and over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on April 10,” the IMD bulletin warned and added that squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, south-west Bay of Bengal on April 10, because of which fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.