Heavy rainfall to lash K’taka for 4 days, yellow alert for B’luru, coastal regions



Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Karnataka for four days from Friday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions.

The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are to witness heavy showers.

The rain is going to lash Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar districts of south Karnataka. Yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru and coastal districts.

It has also been warned of rain with lightning and thunder in most districts of the state. Bengaluru will experience lightning and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Bidar, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur will not be affected with rainfall.

Yellow alert is a signal of just watch and the weather condition during this alert is heavy rain from 7.5 to 15 mm.