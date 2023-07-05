Heavy Rains Create Flood-like Situation in Udupi District

Udupi: The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert after heavy rains lashed the Udupi district for two days.

Several areas in the Udupi district experienced flooding and inundation, putting normal life out of gear. Minor landslides and overflowing stormwater drains were common sights on Wednesday in various areas of Udupi district.

However, the major rivers like Seetha, Swarna and Kubja are still flowing below normal levels which is still a matter of concern, say district authorities.

Many areas in the city, including the Rajangana Parking area, Bannanje and Mathura Chatra, bore the brunt of the heavy rains. Also, low-lying areas in Kodavoor, Bannanje, Thekkatte, Pangala, Katapadi, Kaup and other places are flooded.

Most of the low-lying areas in the district remain inundated following heavy rains. Major rivers are overflowing but still below the danger level. Damages have been reported in several places in the district due to the heavy rains.

