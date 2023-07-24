Heavy Rains during the Weekend with Gusty Winds Uproot Trees, Electric Poles, Hoardings



Mangaluru: It was not a perfect weekend for people to be out as the heavy rains pounding the City on Saturday night and during Sunday daytime, accompanied by gusty winds uprooted many trees, electricity poles, Hoardings, etc. The IMD has predicted very heavy rains in the next two days across the coast and heavy rains for the next three days Many trees, electricity poles and transformers were uprooted in the Kottara area in Mangaluru. The weekend saw rain lashing with vigour throughout the district even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rain across coastal Karnataka for the next two days.

A huge tree that fell on Bantwal-Mysore National Highway 75 at Neralakatte also brought down several electricity poles and affected vehicular movement for some time. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and the Forest Department cleared the tree later in the morning. A 300-years old Banyan tree was uprooted near Lady Hill Mangaluru disrupting traffic from Saturday night till Sunday evening-luckily no injuries or property damage was reported.

In Mangaluru city, gusty winds brought down trees on the Zilla panchayat office premises at Urwa, and electricity poles and hoarding in Kottara. Sheets placed on the roofs of several houses were blown away. The uprooting of trees and damage to electricity poles were reported in Lohit Nagar, Kottara, Malemar and adjoining areas. Power supply became erratic throughout the city during the weekend.

Widespread rains were reported in several parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. IMD in its bulletin said very heavy rains up to 204.4 mm would lash isolated places across the coast with gusty winds, speed reaching up to 40 kmph, till July 24 morning. Thereafter, the region was likely to witness heavy rains, up to 115 mm till July 27. With wind speeds reaching up to 50 km along the coastline and the waves attaining up to 4m height till July 27, the IMD has cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Sources also reveal that Devotees heading to Kukke Subramanya temple in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district have been cautioned against approaching the ‘snanaghatta’ (bathing ghat) due to the River Kumaradhara being in spate. To ensure safety, the Kadaba tahsildar has directed the police to deploy staff to prevent devotees from going near the river. Unfortunately, the continuous heavy rainfall has led to the submersion of the luggage room and washroom at the bathing ghat as well as parts of the Subrahmanya Manjeshwar Road.

Moreover, the heavy rains have caused damage to agricultural fields, properties, and roads in various places across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. In Dakshina Kannada district, six houses have been severely damaged, and 31 houses have been partially affected, while in Udupi district, 41 houses have been damaged. Several low-lying areas in the region are facing flood-like situations. In addition to these damages, two security guards of a plywood manufacturing unit near Morgan’s Gate in the city were injured when the guard room collapsed due to heavy rain on Sunday. The injured guards were identified as Vishnu and Chandrashekhar Poojari, and they have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The water levels of the Netravati River are also being closely monitored. The water level at Bantwal stood at 8 meters against the danger level of nine meters, while in Uppinangady, the water level of the Netravati reached 29.4 meters (above mean sea level) against the danger level of 31.5 meters. As per the latest weather forecast, Heavy to very heavy rain in the range of 115.6mm-204.4mm is expected at isolated places in all coastal Karnataka districts until Tuesday morning.

The IMD has also issued a warning of squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-45 mph and gusting up to 55 km along coastal Karnataka until July 27. As a precaution, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as high waves in the range of 3.5-4 meters are predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar.

