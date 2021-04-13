Spread the love



















Heavy rains in Kerala for 5 days, forecasts IMD



Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days and has issued yellow alert in six districts — Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The IMD also issued another alert on thunderstorm and rain. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed reaching 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala as well as Lakshadweep Islands,” it said.

It has predicted 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in isolated places within 24 hours.

Yellow alert has been issued for April 12 for Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram, and Thrissur, for April 13 for Wayanad, for April 14 for Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, for April 15 for Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Wayanad, and for April 16 for Idukki, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad