Heavy rains inundate Hyderabad localities, suburbs

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts suffered inundation following heavy rains since Wednesday night that flooded residential colonies.

People spent a sleepless night in low-lying areas as intense spells of rains lashed the city and suburbs with southwest monsoon turning vigorous under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation.

At least 40 areas in Hyderabad and surrounding districts recorded 10 to 20 cm rainfall during last 24 hours.

Flood water gushed into houses in some colonies in L B Nagar, Hayatnagar, Abdullapurmet, Saroornagar, Uppal, Ghatkesar, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda and other areas. Residents complained that every year they were facing the problem of inundation as authorities failed to ensure proper drainage and storm water system.

MLA Sudheer Reddy’s car was caught in flood water in LB Nagar when he went to visit some of the flooded areas. The MLA along with his staff was seen pushing the stranded vehicle.

Residents of some colonies near Saroornagar lake woke up to a deluge. The roads were completely inundated and the overflowing water from manholes entered the houses.

Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depot at Hayatnagar was submerged. A similar situation was seen at the local court and the fire station.

Teams of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on field in the affected areas. Authorities have advised citizens to dial 100 or 040-29555500 for any emergency assistance.

According to the data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society, Abdullapurmet recorded highest rainfall of 21.6 cm. Bandlaguda in Uppal recorded 21.25 cm rainfall.

Couple of places in Hayathnagar received over 19 cm rainfall. Few places in Saroornagar, Uppal, Medipally saw over 15 cm rainfall.

Rachakonda police rescued 30 people, who were stuck in flood water in Mallikarjuna Nagar, Ayyapa colony, LB Nagar areas. They were shifted to a community hall at Nagole. Police posted pickets at all vulnerable flooded areas.

The heavy rains and deluge revived the memories of last year’s floods in Hyderabad and suburbs. Over 50 people were killed in the flash floods in the state capital in October last year following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Centre at Hyderabad has issued an alert to Hyderabad and several other districts in Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected on Thursday in Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy and Medak, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon, Adilabad, Nirmal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahabubabad.

Heavy to very heavy rains could lead to water logging in many parts of low-lying area in these districts. It also warned of disruption of rail/road transport in few areas of the districts.

