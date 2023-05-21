Heavy rains lash B’luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

Bengaluru: Heavy rains have started lashing Bengaluru on Sunday later in the day, casting doubt on the crucial RCB versus Gujarat Titans IPL match scheduled to be held in Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Heavy rains with thunder forced people to stay indoors on the weekend. The rains have also caused inconvenience to the two-wheelers. Many parts of the city witnessed rainfall with hailstones.

Many arterial roads where the white topping work is taken up have turned into pools. The rains have lashed regions of Bengaluru Central District. The city outskirts have also witnessed heavy downpours.

Thousands of cricket lovers, especially RCB fans, who were celebrating since morning to witness the most crucial match are concerned. They are praying to be allowed to watch the game which is expected to be a nail-biting one.

Like this: Like Loading...