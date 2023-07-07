Heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka, woman dies in landslide

Heavy rains continued to lash the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka on Friday, causing havoc and disrupting vehicular movement in different parts of the region as a woman died in a landslip.

The 47-year-old woman lost her life when part of a hill caved in on her house in heavy rains at Nandavara in Sajipamunnur village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district early on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Zareena, wife of Mohammed. Her daughter Safa (20) was earlier rescued from the debris by fire and rescue department personnel and the police.

The body of Zareena was retrieved from the rubble after a prolonged search in the huge mounds of soil that fell on the two. Safa has been admitted to a hospital, sources said.

Heavy rains that lashed the taluk had caused destruction in several areas.

Police officials and staff of the taluk administration rushed to the spot along with the tahsildar S B Koodalagi to oversee the rescue operations.

Sources in the district disaster management authority said 53 people affected by rains were evacuated to safer places. Two relief camps have been opened in Mulky taluk and one each in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks.

Sources said the vehicular movement on the Puttur-Panaje Road in the district came to a halt after a low-lying bridge at Chelyadka was completely submerged on Thursday.

The Kumaradhara river in Kukke Subrahmanya was nearly full and the bathing ghat beside the temple is almost submerged.

Reports from various parts of the district said 29 houses have been damaged in the rains during the last two days. Electricity poles and lines were also destroyed at different locations, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has issued red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada on Friday and an orange alert for Saturday.

The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared holidays for educational institutions on Friday.

