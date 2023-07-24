Heavy rains lash K’taka, Siddaramaiah seeks ground report from the Chief Secy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sought a ground report from Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma against the backdrop of heavy rainfall and reports of damages in many districts.



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sought a ground report from Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma against the backdrop of heavy rainfall and reports of damages in many districts.

Most parts of the state, especially coastal and north Karnataka, are witnessing heavy rainfall. The incessant rains have thrown life out of gear and residential areas are inundated.

Bengaluru city woke up to drizzles and a cloudy atmosphere and throughout the day the IT city experienced cloudy skies.

Siddaramaiah had asked for district wise report on damages as well as on shortage of rainfall as a few regions in the state are not receiving the expected proportion of rainfall during the Monsoon season.

Rains are lashing in the Western ghat area inundating surrounding areas of Belagavi district. Ghataprabha River is overflowing and the Gokak falls, known as the Niagara of Karnataka, is flowing with full glory.

Amid the reports of collapse of houses due to heavy rains, the holidays have been declared for three taluks in the district for schools and colleges. The inflow in the rivers Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathy have seen drastic rise. There are reports of heavy rains in Hassan and Kodagu districts.

Bridges connecting small villages have being submerged, cutting off the connectivity.

The people living on the banks of the River Cauvery are living under fear. The hilly region of the state is witnessing landslides and the traffic on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway is affected due to falling of trees near Sakleshpur town.

The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada is witnessing heavy rainfall for two days. The rivers and streams have crossed danger level. About 50 houses are damaged due to heavy rainfall and more than 300 electric poles have fallen and over 10 electric transformers have also been damaged. About 35 persons have been shifted to rescue camps as the Kumaradhara River and its tributary Darpana Theertha are overflowing.

The district authorities have deputed teams of home guards and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid the people.

Like this: Like Loading...