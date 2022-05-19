Heavy rains prompt authorities to shut schools in parts of Karnataka



Mangaluru: Following incessant rains since Wednesday night, the district administration declared a holiday for all primary and high schools in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Thursday.

Dakshin Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra Kumar K V said a holiday was declared as children were not able to go to their schools in taluks like Sullia, Kadaba, Puttur, Belthangadi and Bantwala.

As heavy rains continued, the Mysuru district administration too declared a holiday for schools on Thursday. Deputy Director for Public Institutions Ramachandra Raje Urs said schools have been advised to remain shut on Thursday owing to the rain. The district has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last three days and it is likely to continue for another two days, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a Red alert in Shivamogga district. According to the district administration, Malnad areas –Thirthahalli, Sagar and Hosanagar — are expected to receive more rainfall than Shivamogga city on Thursday and Friday. The district is expected to receive more than 15 cm of rainfall.