Heavy rush in Kerala churches for Easter



Thiruvananthapuram: Churches across Kerala are witnessing a heavy rush of devotees for Easter celebration to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day.

Devotees are thronging the churches in large numbers attending masses on Saturday late night till Sunday morning.

At the St. Baselicus Church, Ernakulam, Cardinal Mar George Alenchery led the prayers. There was a large presence of devotees in the Church to attend the late night and early morning masses. After two years of close down due to Covid -19 pandemic, churches are now open and the devotees have made use of this opportunity and area attending in large numbers to attend the Holy mass.

At the St Josephs Cathedral in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Latin Catholic Church Arch Bishop, Thomas J.Netto led the holy mass and prayers on Saturday late night and Sunday morning. Like the heavy participation in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram also witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. Christians from all walks of life thronged the church premises.

Cardinal ACleemis AMar Baselious of the Syrian Malankara Church led the holy mass and prayers at the Pattom church in Thiruvananthapuram. Here also a large presence of devotees were seen.

The Christian community is celebrating Easter after 50 days of penance that include prayers and renouncing of non vegetarian food and Easter brings joy and celebrations take place.

Joseph Antony, a businessman from Dubai who is on a vacation at Kochi, his ancestral home while speaking to IANS said: “Easter is a time of celebration after the pain and penance that was undertaken for the past fifty days and we are now celebrating the festival of resurrection of Jesus Christ. We have decked up our home and children are wearing new clothes and we are eating out today so that we can go and meet our friends. Easter is happy time and several of my friends who are working at Dubai are here at home town.”

After a lull of two years when Easter and for that matter all other celebrations were low key affairs following Covid -19 pandemic, the present celebrations are done with pomp and galore and the Christians are upbeat with festivities to welcome Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.