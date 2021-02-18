Spread the love



















Heddari Jagruti Samiti Calls for Bandh in Kota Demanding Toll Exemption for Locals

Udupi: The Heddari Jagruti Samiti has given a call for bandh in Kota Zilla Panchayat area on February 22, to protest against the decision of the union ministry of road transport and highways to make FASTag compulsory for vehicles from February 15.

Honorary president of Heddari Jagruti Samiti Shyam Sundar Nairy said, “We have decided to hold Bandh in Kota Zilla panchayat limits on February 22 demanding that toll concession given to locals be continued as before”.

Shyam Sundar further said, “All shops and commercial establishments will shut down in Kota ZP limits on that day, and people of the area will gather in large numbers at the Sastan toll plaza maintained by the concessionaire, Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Ltd and hold a huge protest. The protest is also to pressurise the district administration to permit the locals residing in the vicinity of the toll plaza to use the toll plaza without any charges”.

He also said that they have already held discussions with the locals who have agreed to support the Bandh.

On February 17, evening the members of Heddari Jagrathi Samiti took a silent procession to the toll plaza and requested to Tahsildar of Brahmavar Kiran Gorayya to give concession to the locals according to the advice of DISHA committee headed by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje.

After the request by the Tahsildar, Shivaprasad Rai, the manager of the toll plazas NUTPL agreed to give concession to local motorists according to the advice of DISHA committee headed by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje.