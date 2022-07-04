‘Help Us First & Then Spend Crores on Monuments & Statues’- Local Pourakarmika Begs CM

‘Help Us First &Then Spend Crores on Monuments & Statues’- Local Pourakarmika Begs Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during an interaction with Team Mangalorean- with tears in her eyes, Ms Nagamma (name changed) said, “Look at the money in crores and crores our CM and government is spending on constructing monuments and statues and neglecting us totally when we are begging for better facilities. Ours is one of the harsh and worst jobs one could imagine, but we still work hard to keep the city clean, and we are the ones the government has turned blind eye to. Hope we get a positive reply from CM by this afternoon”

Mangaluru: Just go around the City, it is trashed at every nook and corner, with piles of garbage since the local Pourakarmikas are on their fourth day of indefinite strike, waiting for the CM and government to oblige with their demands in regularisation of their services among other demands. With the district unit of Pourakarmikas Association continuing their strike, as part of the state-wide protest call, wards in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), and towns under other urban local bodies (ULB) in Dakshina Kannada district have been very much affected, with door-to-door waste collection and cleaning being halted. Since three days and entering the fourth day on Monday, the Antony waste Handling Cell vehicles used for waste collection did not reach the layouts and apartments in the MCC and other urban local bodies.

Dakshina Kannada District Pourakarmika Sangha president Anil Kumar Kankanady speaking said, “The service of all the 1,025 Pourakarmikas working in various ULBs in the district, should be regularised. Only about 200 Pourakarmikas working in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) have permanent appointments. Meanwhile, there are 570 civic workers working with the MCC, and the remaining are engaged in waste collection and management at various ULBs in the district, without a permanent appointment. They neither have job security nor do they receive the minimum wages as per the rules. We demand that the process of outsourcing of Pourakarmikas on a contract basis should stop.”

Kumar further said “The work we are doing is hazardous, as we have to collect all types of waste that may cause the spread of diseases. They should get at least Rs 26,000 per month if the minimum wage rules are applied. The government should take a wise decision, to solve the problems being faced by thousands of civic workers across the state. Most of those Pourakarmikas working on contract receive just Rs 7,000-Rs 13,000 per month, and they have no other benefits. Why is CM playing games with us with his assurances, but doesn’t want to give us in writing of his assurances? Until we get the right answer from CM, our strike will continue”.

The Joint Action Committee of Pourakarmika Unions has a one-point agenda that all categories of cleanliness workers, irrespective of the kind of work they do, to be treated as Pourakarmikas and their employment be regularised across Karnataka. The Unions are demanding a retirement benefit of Rs 10 lakh and a pension of R 5,000 for the workers, as well as a health card and employment for the dependents. Other main demands include housing, free education for their children, equal pay for equal work and a dignified work environment.

Few Outsourced Trucks & Workers Hired for Partial Cleanup of Waste

Meanwhile, MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty said “Though the city corporation pressed some of its vehicles for collecting the solid waste on Sunday and Saturday, they were encountered by the striking workers. Hence, the garbage wasn’t collected. Some of the bulk waste generators, mainly hotels and restaurants, have made their own arrangements to transport wet waste to the compost plant at Pachchanady. Wet waste generated at houses and apartments continued to pile up. I have spoken to the chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Shivanna who expressed hope that the workers might end their strike on Monday as another round of talks with the government is scheduled in Bengaluru today (July 4).

It is learnt that MCC has about 200 permanent Pourakarmikas and 591 sanitation workers outsourced. There are 110 vehicles involved in the door-to-door collection and transportation of waste. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Prakash Kurup, the In-Charge of Antony Waste Handling Cell in Mangaluru said, “At the moment there is nothing much we can do, even when a few of our employees want to continue working, are prevented from doing so by Union leaders. However, we have rented 7-8 trucks and outsourced workers to clear at least a portion of the garbage piles in the City. We pay our employees around Rs 15,000 in hand, plus a bonus of Rs 5000 plus deposited in their bank account, totalling around Rs 20,500 approximately per month. More than that from our side is not possible, only the government has to oblige with Pourakarmikas demands”.

Meanwhile, former MLA J R Lobo speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Pourakarmikas also deserve to receive all benefits that are mandated under the labour laws. They are also serving the public, but they are not considered government servants. They also deserve all benefits like any other employees”.

Until the meeting takes place between the Chief Minister Bommai and Pourakarmikas Union Leaders in Bengaluru by Monday afternoon, there won’t be garbage collection, and if no positive results come out from the meeting, the City will be adorned with piles of garbage.

