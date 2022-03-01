‘Help Us With Food & Water’- Mangaluru Student in Ukraine Pleads through a Video on Social Media

Mangaluru: While the Indian embassy has advised students in Ukrainian universities to consider leaving the country temporarily – if their stay is not essential – many are planning to stay put for the time being. Universities have left the decision on students, who are confused about the repercussions of leaving their campuses in a rush. Many are worried about missing offline classes and about shelling out more money on flight tickets. Over 20,000 Indian students pursuing medical courses are estimated to be in different parts of Ukraine, which is currently in conflict with Russia. Ukraine has been one of the sought-after destinations for Indian medical aspirants, who are unable to afford private education here.

A couple of days ago, a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv read, ‘In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine’. “The advisory is not very affirmative like it was during the pandemic. At that time, there was a directive to get all Indians back, and now it is more like a suggestion. The ticket fare has gone up by five times – from Rs 50,000 for a return trip, now the one-way fare is almost a lakh rupee. If the situation returns to normalcy, we will have to return almost immediately. Not many can afford the expensive air tickets,” said a second-year medical student from Gujarat via video recording gone viral. He also said that students have been asked to avoid domestic travel and under such circumstances, it will not make sense to travel 8-10 hours to Kyiv to board a flight.

Medical Student in Ukraine Miss Sakshi Sudhakar from Bejai,Mangaluru

And while many Indians students are trying to cross the Ukraine border into neighbouring countries like Poland, they are being harassed and attacked by Ukraine security forces- and many had to return back to their hostels. And while, as many as 37 students hailing from Karnataka have been safely evacuated from Ukraine, there are many more students who are waiting to reach home safely at the earliest. One among them is Miss Sakshi Sudhakar, a fourth-year medical student at Petro Mohyla Black Sea National Medical University, Mykolaiv, Ukraine, one of the 18 students from Bejai in Mangaluru in Ukraine who through a video which has gone viral said said that she is stuck in Mykolaiv along with 300 other students. There are around 15 people from Karnataka, of which two are from Mangaluru.

She further said that the attack has been going on for three days and there is limited food and water resources. We need to get out of the place, but there are no means of transportation to reach the borders. She has released a video so that the embassy gets to know that the students are stuck there. “It is easier for people to say that we could have left early, but we had our reasons and there is nothing we could do about it. It is too late now and we request the embassy to take us to the border. “The situation is horrible. We are staying in bunkers which are not comfortable. Washrooms are an issue and there is limited food and water supply. Please help us out,” she appealed through a video.



There could be many more students who could be in worse conditions and there are many people stuck in the borders. Travelling right now is not safe. Daily essentials at grocery stores are going out of stock, she said. Meanwhile, Sakshi’s father Sudhakar Kudungu speaking to media had said, “We are in touch with the district administration and a Whatsapp group has been formed by the administration with all parents. We have also reached out to the MP and MLA for help and are trying for help in every possible manner so that the students reach home safely. This incident has made my daughter stronger, “ .

Yet another Indian student doing his studies in medicine in Ukraine hailing from Udupi has said that his parents are concerned, but has asked him to take a call depending on the situation there. “There is uncertainty. We have been told that we will get help from the Indian government if there is an emergency,” he said, adding that the situation in universities in Kyiv and Kharkiv is a bit tense. “ Many like me have just come here and our documentation process is still going on, so returning is not an option,” he said, adding that the cost of some daily essentials has gone up in the last few days in the region. An aspirant from Bajpe, Mangaluru, whose admission just got confirmed, said that she is worried about not getting the visa.