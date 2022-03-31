Here Are The Top Musicians You Can Find In New York

New York City is America’s most populous city, with a population of almost nine million. It is widely regarded as a significant media, financial, and cultural centre that influences education, fashion, sports, tourism, politics, and research. The Big Apple is also an entertainment hub, so many celebrities live here to remain close to their respective industries. Therefore, one of the biggest but largely unspoken perks of living in New York City is going about one’s daily business in close proximity to some of the planet’s most recognisable celebrities, including musicians. Here are some top musicians you can find in New York City, as stated in recent research from Betway Casino.

● Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi is the founder and frontman of his own band Bon Jovi and one of the best American guitarists of the modern era. In 2017, he acquired an expansive 4,000 square-foot apartment for $18.94 million after moving from his former 10-room pad at 150 Charles St, which he allegedly sold at a big loss.

● Norah Jones

Norah Jones, Billboard’s top jazz artist of the 2000s decade, still lives in Brooklyn. The Grammy-award-winning artist reportedly lives in a carriage house at 172 Pacific Street in Cobble Hill with her husband and two children.

● Cyndi Lauper

The Grammy and Tony-winning lyricist and songwriter is reportedly one of the biggest beneficiaries of New York City’s rent stabilisation laws. Cyndi still lives with her spouse at 390 West End Avenue in the Apthorp Building after winning a lawsuit in 2005 to prevent a fourfold rent increase.

● Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jay-Z and Beyonce are undoubtedly one of the most recognisable power couples in music and the entertainment sector at large. The couple, who love attending basketball games together, own several vacation homes countrywide and in other areas around the world. However, their eye-catching 8,000 square-foot Tribeca loft at 195 Hudson Street is one of their most prominent properties. The power couple got married in this home which Jay-Z purchased for $6.85 million in 2004.

● Madonna

Madonna, one of the most distinguished figures in pop culture and perhaps the best-selling female artist of all time, owns several properties worldwide. However, the Material Girl hitmaker has homes in New York City that catch everyone’s eyes because of how far she has gone to make them private. For instance, her Upper East Side mansion is gated with several other protections from fans and paparazzi alike.

● Yoko Ono

Many people remember Yoko Ono as John Lennon’s widow, but she is a musician in her own right. The multimedia artist, musician, and peace activist is reportedly continuing her activism, music, and artwork and is working on a film about her life with John Lennon. She resides in Manhattan’s Upper Westside.

● Lady Gaga

Born and raised in the Big Apple, Lady Gaga has amassed an impressive collection of high-end real estate, from her mansion in Malibu to stunning New York penthouses. You can find Lady Gaga anytime she is in NYC at her 1,985-square-foot penthouse at 40 Central Park South.