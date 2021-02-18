Spread the love



















Here’s ‘Hissing’ News! Meet Kudla’s Young Snake Catcher Atul Pai in the Hiss World

Mangaluru: For many, love for animals perhaps translates to buying a puppy or caring for a stray dog or two. But meet Atul Pai, hailing from Mangaluru, ia graduate in the field of Mass Communication and Journalism from Nitte Deemed to be University and currently working as a Customer Support Officer at Mphasis, Mangaluru, also spends most of his time rescuing snakes, birds, injured stray dogs, turtles, cats and other animals. Atul began rescuing snakes at the age of 16 but has been getting more phone calls from the past two years, which he obliges and loves what he has been doing so far, rescuing animals, including poisonous snakes. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have rescued and relocated 77 snakes in Mangaluru city and aim to do more in the coming years ” he beams, unmindful of the dangers in his line of work.

Often, people tend to panic on spotting a snake as not everyone can distinguish the venomous ones from non-venomous ones, but that’s not the case in Atul who can handle any kinds of snakes, poisonous or non-poisonous. Born and brought up in Mangaluru, Atul developed a keen interest in snakes from his childhood days. The interest in snakes began after he started watching shows on snakes back in the time on national geographic and discovery channels with Steve Irwin. Catching reptiles is just a few minutes’ job! it was just a one minute job! He reaches the spot, steps closer to the reptile, holds it near the head and lifts the reptile , and shows it to the crowd. And in no time everyone is ready for a photo shot or selfie with Atul.

Seems like catching snakes is a piece of cake for him, who has rescued nearly 80 snakes, including injured snakes and other reptiles and released them to the wild through the Biological Park authorities. Atul has been busy like other animal rescuers these days who are basically rescuing snakes in and around individual houses/compounds. People may have kept garbage, rocks or some unused junk behind which the snakes just go and take shelter. Earlier you would see more greenery and open spaces where snakes could take shelter below the bushes or rocks. But now with too much development, they have no place to go. During monsoons, when rat-holes get flooded, the snakes come out and take shelter on top of a tree, an open drain or a dry, warm place, or get into homes.

Some parts of Mangaluru is home to a variety of snakes — from the venomous to non-venomous species. Whenever one of these reptiles is spotted slithering into a home or coming alarmingly close to a residential area, Atul is among the snake catchers called to capture the creatures. Like many other snake catchers in the city, Atul is self-taught. He first started handling snakes at the age of 16, and his experience spurred him to learn more. When Atul catches snakes, he uses the required equipment, at times, he even uses his bare hands. Atul further rues, “Although people frequently call me to catch a snake, there is still a lack of respect for this job. That needs to change so that more people come forward to rescue animals. Also, more measures should be taken so that animals are properly rescued and released into forests. I think this is one of mutual respect, really. They are our wild neighbors, they’ve been here a lot longer than us, and I think we have a duty to respect nature,”.

Atul Pai has a message for everyone-“The best way to keep these reptiles away from your homes is to- Keep surroundings clean and free of garbage. Keep your home free of rats and other rodents. Get any garbage dump near your area cleared by the MCC. Lock all the rat holes nearby your home. If you have a garden area, keep it tidy and well-maintained. Keep the pots one foot away from the wall. Turn the porch/veranda lights on if you are going out of your house to do any chores in the night. Close the toilet doors/ the lids of commodes when not in use. Close the lids of sumps properly; get any unwanted openings to sumps repaired. Close the openings of drainage pipes with meshes, so that the sewage can go out but snakes can’t come in.” “But despite all the precautions taken, what if a snake still enters a house” I asked, and Atul said, “Then it’s bad luck, nothing more I can say, with your other option, to call me?.

IF YOU NEED ATUL PAI’S SERVICE IN RESCUING SNAKES/REPTILES CALL HIM AT : 8618190692

TIMINGS : MONDAY -FRIDAY-7 AM-4PM; SATURDAY & SUNDAY: 24 HOURS