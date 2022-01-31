Here’s How You Can Link Aadhaar with Ration Card in Minutes – Step-by-Step Guide

The government of India has come up with the scheme, One Nation One Ration Card, wherein citizens can now reap many benefits from their ration card. Apart from updating your Ration card, it is crucial to get it linked to your Aadhaar card as early as can be, as that will allow you to avail ration from a ration card shop in any state of India.

The government issues ration cards to a particular set of people basis their income group and that of their family. With the introduction of this scheme and linkage, the government will be able to work towards eliminating duplication of ration cards and counter fraudulency related to Ration card issuance as well. There are two ways you can link your Aadhaar card to your Ration card- online and offline.

Linking Aadhaar Card to Ration Card Online

With the help of this step-by-step guide, you can easily link your Ration card to your Aadhaar card online in no time:

Visit the government’s Aadhaar linking website (uidai.gov.in). Click on the Start Now option. Now you can enter all the details like your address, district, state, etc. Next, select your type of benefit as ‘Ration Card’ in the menu and choose your scheme as ‘Ration Card’. Now input your Ration Card number on the next step, registered mobile number (same as the number shared for your Aadhaar application) and your email address. You will receive an OTP that you have to enter on the next step. After you enter this OTP, you will receive a notification on your mobile saying that your application process has been completed, and your Ration card will link to your Aadhaar card.

Linking Aadhaar Card to Ration Card Offline

You can provide your document copies at the Ration card centre if you wish to do this process offline.

1. A copy of your Aadhaar card, Ration card and passport size photographs have to be submitted.

2. You will also need photocopies of your family members’ Aadhaar cards.

3. If your Aadhaar is not linked to your bank account, then you need to carry your bank passbook’s photocopy as well.

4. A passport size photograph of your family’s head is also needed.

5. You will then receive an email or SMS once your application and these documents are submitted to the official department.

6. Additionally, you will also have to provide biometric data verification of your Aadhaar card, which is done at the Ration card centre.

Under the government’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, there are many benefits made available to the masses, and it is vital to get your Ration card linked with your Aadhaar at the earliest to make the most of these benefits