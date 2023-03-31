Heroin worth Rs 1 cr seized in multiple operations, 4 held

New Delhi: In a series of operations, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested four men and recovered 930 grams of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, an official said on Friday.

According to police, in the first operation, after receiving specific inputs, a raid was conducted in the Sultanpuri area and one habitual drug trafficker, identified as Rakesh Singh (46) was arrested.

“During his house search, the police team recovered 258-gram heroin, Rs 4.2 lakh (earned from selling of heroin),” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

In the second operation, the sleuths of Delhi Police nabbed Shadaab, a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at New Usmanpur, who indulged in heroin trafficking from his house.

“A tip-off was received regarding Shadab and it was also revealed that he had brought heroin in huge quantities and had concealed that heroin at his rented premise. After verifying the information and obtaining a search warrant of his house, a raid was conducted and Shadab was apprehended from the house,” said the Special CP.

A total of 262 grams of heroin in many small polythenes, and one electronic weighing machine (being used for weighing the heroin) were found and seized from his house.

“During the raid, accused Shadab broke his phone after throwing it on the ground to remove the evidence,” said the Special CP.

In yet another operation, a 25-year-old man was arrested under the Wazirabad flyover and 410 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

“During the investigation, at the instance of the accused identified as Mohan Gupta, police have also nabbed the receiver identified as Pradeep, a resident of Najafgarh to whom the contraband was to be supplied,” said the official.

