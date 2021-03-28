Spread the love



















HFF & Fr Muller Medical College held Free Eye Checkup Camp Held at Capitanio School

Mangaluru: Humanity First Foundation, Mangalore in association with Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital, conducted a free eye checkup camp on 28 March 2021 at Capitanio School, Mangaluru..

The event was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by Dr. Ashish on behalf of Dr. Shripati Kamath representing Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital, Rajesh Misquith ( President – HFF Mangalore), Prem D’souza (Vice President – HFF Mangalore), Sr. Celine Jane Mendonca (Superior, Capitanio Convent & institution), Peter Fernandes (Social Worker), and Sr. Shalini (Headmistress – Capitanio English Medium High School).

Rajesh Misquith welcomed the guests present on the stage along with the people who came to participate in the eye check-up camp. The program was concluded with a vote of thanks by Maxim Dsouza (member of H.F.F Mangalore). The eye check-up camp ran successfully from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 181 people benefiting out of it.