Spread the love



















Hic..Hic..Hooray! Tipplers Celebrating with ‘Cheers’ Made 2,10,000 Boxes of Liquor Sold in Dec

Mangaluru: Despite the COVID-19 induced lockdown, which shut down liquor outlets and bars, and led to a dip in sales for close to two months, Karnataka’s Excise Department is well poised to emulate revenue collections of the previous financial year 2019-20. Data compiled by the department shows that while the revenue for April-November 2019 was Rs 14,390.39 crore, this year, it was only short by Rs 612.09 crore at Rs 13,778.30 crore. This means that as of November-end, the cumulative revenue collection was only 4.25% less compared to the excise revenue generated by November-end last year. Liquor stores in the state were allowed to open with limited timings on May 4, after they were closed down on March 25. Bars and pubs were allowed to open only on September 1, after a gap of five months.

However, senior excise department officials said that while there is a steady recovery of sales year on year, the revenue generation has been aided by the additional excise duty that was introduced in the state budget. In terms of beer, only November saw a growth on a year-on-year basis while for hard liquor, there has been a year-on-year growth since September. In fact, while the revenue deficit year-on-year at the end of November is at 4.25%, the sales deficit is at 11.19% for Indian Made Liquor and 33.58% for beer.



However, the December month has lifted ‘spirits’ of the Excise Department after it recorded a good sale of liquor. According to data, till date the department has sold 2,10,000 boxes of liquor while the month end expected sale is 2.4 lakh boxes. The liquor sale in the region was poor from the beginning of this year and it further went down after lockdown.

Shailaja Kote, deputy commissioner, excise department, DK speaking to media said that last December, the sale was reportedly gone down due to curfew where only 2.16 lakh boxes of liquor was sold against a target of 2.4 lakh boxes. Whereas in December 2018, the department had sold 2.30 lakh cases of liquor. “Last December the sale was hit badly due to curfew, which was imposed after an anti CAA/NRC protest in the city. The entire sale had gone down after there was restriction during Christmas and New Year Celebrations. However, it has improved this year and we are inch closer to meet expected sales,” said Kote.

Beer sales, which once dipped to nearly 50 per cent are on the path of recovery. A lot of beer devotees had ditched the beverage to avoid catching cold, which is one of the symptoms of Coronavirus. According to excise department sales of beer, which is the most preferred alcohol in coastal Karnataka due to humid weather has increased in the past two months. Excise official listing out reasons for poor demand sales said that one is an economic crisis. Second is that there are not many events despite December being the season of weddings and other functions. Thirdly, tourism activity is slowly and steadily picking up. Usually, tourists who visit the city prefer cold beer instead of hard liquor.

It is learnt that whenever one plans to serve liquor at a function, it is mandatory to obtain CL-5 (occasional license) issued by the excise department. Interestingly, this year only five CL-5 licenses were issued and none in December 2020. Excise Department officials said that on an average close to 400 CL-5 licenses are issued every year but this year due to Covid-19 crisis only five have been issued. CL-5 licenses in undivided Dakshina Kannada are obtained to serve liquor during functions like mehndi, roce, engagement, wedding or any other events.