HIF India hands over 27th house under its Project Ashiyana



Mangaluru: HIF INDIA, under its Project Ashiyana Scheme of building new houses for the poor and needy, the 27th house was handed over on January 1 to a widow beneficiary near Renjaladi village of Kadaba taluk.

President of Badriya Masjid, Haji Yusuf Peradka Posoli graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Khatib Rafiq Darimi of Juma Masjid handed over the key of the new house and one month ration to the beneficiary.

Vice President of Noojibaltila Gram Panchayat, Emmanuel PJ, applauded the efforts of HIF by providing the basic amenities like construction of houses to the deprived families. He wished and expected more such services to be initiated by the organization.

Ausaf Hussain, Co-ordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana Scheme presided over the program and informed that the work of 28th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiary very soon.

Saif Hanif recited the verses from the Holy Quran. Adil Parvez compered the program and delivered the vote of thanks.