HIF INDIA Handsover 28th House under its Project Ashiyana

Mangaluru: HIF INDIA under its Project Ashiyana, to build new houses for the poor and needy people, the 28th house was handed over on 24th Feb to a widow beneficiary in Nelyadi, Kadaba taluk.

Maulana Tayyab, Khateeb of Ehsan Masjid, who participated as the Chief Guest in the program, said that the organization was able to build 28 houses only with devotion and sincere selfless service.

Another Chief Guest, former President of Badria Juma Masjid Mata, Uppinagadi M.B Nazir Mata said that HIF India’s social activities such as the construction of houses for the homeless, medical assistance, scholarship for poor students, construction of Masjids are all model works that should be done by the organizations in every mohalla and Masjids. He wished that more social programs would be conducted by HIF, which are indeed commendable activities.

Abdul Rahiman, President of Jalaliya Juma Masjid was present. The guests handed over the house key and one-month ration to the beneficiary.

HIF India Secretary Adil Parvez presided over the program. He informed that the work of 29th and 30th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiaries very soon.

Shakif Adil Parvez recited the verses from Qur’an. Ausaf Hussain, Coordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana, convened the program and delivered the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...