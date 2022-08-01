HIF INDIA Medical Cell organises 12th Blood Donation Camp

Mangaluru: The 12th Mass Blood Donation Camp was organized by HIF INDIA on Sunday 31st July in association with KMC Hospital at the Ehsaan Masjid in the city.

Businessman Mohammed Kunhi participated in the Camp as Chief Guest along with Dr Niharika from KMC Hospital. KMCH Blood Bank Officer spoke and gave useful information about blood donation.

Maulana Altaf Hussain, Imaam of Ehsaan Masjid recited the verses from the Qur’an. HIF President Nazim A.K. presided over this blood donation camp program.

A total of 146 units of blood were collected in the camp.

Adil Parvez convened the program and gave the vote of thanks. HIF Medical Cell Convener Nazim SS was present.

