High command closely watching outburst by party Legislators on Cabinet expansion: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru, (UNI): BJP Karnataka President and Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday warned those speaking against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP to remain cautious as party high command is closely watching them.

Speaking to newsmen here, he said that any differences of opinion should be brought to the High Command’s attention.

Referring to the statements made by disgruntled MLAs including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who alleged that controversial CD and blackmailing tactics played a crucial role in the cabinet expansion, Kateel said:

“Let them speak to high command if they have differences. Speaking in public shall be regarded as indiscipline.” BJP’s Central Discipline Committee looking into Yatnal’s statements will take a decision, he cautioned responding to a query, said Chief minister B S Yediyurappa had challenged him to show the CD. Thus it is not right to make baseless allegations.

Kateel urged opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah not to interfere in BJP’s internal affairs.