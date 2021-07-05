Spread the love



















High Command will take Action against Anti-party Statements – Jagadish Shettar

Udupi: “The Party High command will take stern action against those giving anti-party statements”, said the Minister for Industries Jagadish Shettar. He was speaking to media persons in Udupi on July 7.

Addressing the mediapersons Shettar said, “The party has already informed Yatnal and C P Yogeshwar not to give any anti-party statements. The High command is closely watching the statements given by the leaders. The party will decide on what action is to be taken against them”.

When the media persons questioned about the statements between former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Mandya MP Sumalaltha, the Minister said, “I will not comment on the issue, it is purely personal”.

Shetter further said, “Due to the Pandemic situation, there may be an effect on Industries but in our state, the industries are performing well. The state government is committed to promoting the industries. Karnataka’s plans to revamp its industrial landscape may have seen a slowdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic but it is steadily on the path to recovery. We have announced a new industrial policy, with many incentives, tax concessions, 100 percent stamp duty exemptions and much more”.

