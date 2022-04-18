High Drama as Youth Climbs Tower in Adyar after Misunderstanding with GF

Mangaluru: Due to a misunderstanding with the girlfriend, a youth climbed the Airtel tower at R K Building Adyar here on April 18.

Sudheer from Kenjar, Bantwal was in love with a girl, and for some reason due to a misunderstanding, on April 18, morning, Sudheer climbed the Airtel tower in Adyar. Sitting on top of the tower Sudheer was seen speaking to someone on the phone.

Coming to know about the high drama by Sudheer, the girl arrived from Bantwal to Adyar. After seeing the girl, Sudheer was satisfied and finally climbed down the tower.

A complaint has been filed against Sudheer in the Bantwal Rural police station. The Hoysala police arrived at the spot and took Sudheer to Bantwal. Later the police handed him over to the Bantwal Rural police for further investigation.