High drama in front of Shirva GP over Demolition of Unauthorised House of Poor Lady

Udupi: High drama unfolded in front of Shirva Grama Panchayat on April 5 between former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake along with the Congress party workers and the BJP activists.

It is learnt that on April 4 the revenue department with the help of Shirva GP PDO demolished an unauthorised house that was built on government land near the Shirva Police station.

Protesting the inhuman act by the officials, Congress activists under the leadership of former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake staged a protest in front of the Shirva Grama Panchayat on April 5, morning and demanded action against the officials involved in the demolition drive.

During the protest, there was a heated argument between Sorake and the Shirva Panchayat development officer Anantha Padmanabha Nayak. It is alleged that the PDO attacked Sorake tearing his shirt.

As the news spread, more congress party workers gathered and shouted slogans against the BJP government. They also demanded the Kaup Tahsildar visit the protest spot.

At the same time, many BJP activists also gathered in front of Panchayat and shouted slogans against Congress. Immediately the Shirva Police Rushed to the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “The application under 94C is pending for clearance. But the Panchayat officials suddenly demolished the poor lady’s house which is an inhuman act. Today we all protested in front of the Panchayat and on Monday, we will protest in front of Tahsildar’s office”.

Kaup Tahsildar Srinivas Moorthy visited the spot and assured to discuss the matter with the concerned officials and try to compensate the poor lady.