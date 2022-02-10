High schools to reopen on Feb 14: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: It has been decided to reopen High Schools from February 14, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He was speaking to media persons after a meeting with Ministers of Education, Home and senior officials.

High Level Meeting Tomorrow

“Government has the responsibility of maintaining law and order. Tomorrow((Friday) a meeting with all the ministers, Deputy Commissioners, SPs and ZP CEOs would be held to review the ground situation in the districts. Accordingly appropriate directions would be issued. Myself, the Education minister and Home Minister are in constant touch with each other. Senior officials have been instructed to be in touch with district and taluk level officers,” Bommai said.

All measures would be taken to maintain peace and order till the High Court delivers its judgement. Necessary measures would be taken to ensure that peace prevails and no untoward incidents happen when the schools reopen, Bommai said.

Maintain peace without heeding to rumours

The dress code issue in schools that rocked the state has entered the portals of the High Court, Bommai said and urged everyone to maintain peace and respect the court verdict.

“The anxiety among the students has subsided after declaring holiday to schools and colleges. No untoward incident has been reported. A few visual clips are doing the rounds in the last 2 days. But do not fall prey to any provocations,” Bommai appealed.

The Chief Justice has said that the three member Bench of the High Court would hold day to day hearings and has appealed to maintain peace till a verdict is pronounced. The Chief Justice has instructed not to wear any religious garment in schools and colleges. The CJ has instructed reopening of schools too, Bommai said.

CM thanks students

The Chief Minister has thanked the students for conducting in a peaceful and restrained manner. Students should pursue their studies together, Bommai said.